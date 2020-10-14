DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.85 ($22.17).

FRA DTE opened at €14.54 ($17.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.19. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

