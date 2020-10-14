DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.75 ($71.47).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €55.34 ($65.11) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12-month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.98.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

