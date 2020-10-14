East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 164,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

