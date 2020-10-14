Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.14

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.14 and last traded at $146.01, with a volume of 999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1,874.9% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 85,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.