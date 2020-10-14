Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. The stock traded as high as $109.59 and last traded at $108.82, with a volume of 16172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.53.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.24.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 59.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

