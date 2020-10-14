Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) Plans GBX 0.33 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of EPIC opened at GBX 50.93 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21).
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
