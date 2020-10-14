Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) Plans GBX 0.33 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EPIC opened at GBX 50.93 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21).

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.