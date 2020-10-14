Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.33

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:EPIC opened at GBX 50.93 ($0.67) on Wednesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.33.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

