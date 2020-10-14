Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.33

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:EPIC opened at GBX 50.93 ($0.67) on Wednesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.33.
About Ediston Property Investment
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.