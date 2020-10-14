EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $16.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

