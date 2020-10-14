Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.33

Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.33 and last traded at $124.97, with a volume of 28633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.30.

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $48,256,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock valued at $110,543,589. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after acquiring an additional 353,749 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 484,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 762,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

