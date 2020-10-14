Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Trading Down 7.5%

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.94. 606,279 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 413,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 1,134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 617,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 567,033 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 346,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 188,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 88,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 79,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

