Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.