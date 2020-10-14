Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $240.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

