Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after buying an additional 18,701,930 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $47,894,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after buying an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

