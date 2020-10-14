Emcor Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Emcor Group has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Emcor Group to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of EME stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.07. Emcor Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

