Encompass Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,442% compared to the typical daily volume of 93 call options.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.