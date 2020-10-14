Energo Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,870.31 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Energo has a total market cap of $130,870.31 and $3.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Coinrail. During the last week, Energo has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.15 or 0.04980219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (TSL) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

