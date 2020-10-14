EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) Shares Gap Up to $9.76

EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $10.28. EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1,322,207 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENQ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 22.80 ($0.30).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.26. The company has a market cap of $171.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

