EOG Resources Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 245.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

