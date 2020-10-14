Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Trust Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.93 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.