Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Torex Gold Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now forecasts that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Desjardins also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$151.28 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.22.

TXG opened at C$21.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.79 and a 12 month high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.41.

In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$274,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$360,669.82.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.