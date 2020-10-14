Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for M&T Bank Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.65.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $99.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 123.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,976 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.