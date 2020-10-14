Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Sets New 12-Month High at $226.89

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $226.89 and last traded at $226.89, with a volume of 454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERIE shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth about $582,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.