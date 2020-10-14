Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.43.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $223.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $228.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.