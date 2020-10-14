Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €101.00 by UBS Group

Euronext (EPA:ENX) received a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

ENX opened at €95.85 ($112.76) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.74. Euronext has a 52 week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52 week high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

