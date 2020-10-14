Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

EUXTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays cut Euronext from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronext currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Euronext stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.71. Euronext has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

