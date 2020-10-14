Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

DIV opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $24.02.

