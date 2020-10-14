Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 15,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 15,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 77,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

