Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $240.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

