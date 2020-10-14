Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after acquiring an additional 803,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after acquiring an additional 757,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $52,515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,386,000 after acquiring an additional 488,927 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.04.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $337.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

