Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

