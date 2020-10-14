Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $31.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.