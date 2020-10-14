Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $944,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after buying an additional 231,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

