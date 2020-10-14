Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

