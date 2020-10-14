Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total transaction of $3,051,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 944,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,206,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $254.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.43. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.