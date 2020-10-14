Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,540 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 31.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 417,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 643,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,195.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. BidaskClub upgraded Magnite from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

