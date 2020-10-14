Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 849 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,823 shares of company stock worth $19,269,673 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $272.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $275.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

