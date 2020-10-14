Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

