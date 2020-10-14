Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.27. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

