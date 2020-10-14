Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,739 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NIKE by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $34,672,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.