Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,286 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,122 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.