Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $254.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

