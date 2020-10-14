Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.
Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.23.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.