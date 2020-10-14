Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s share price traded up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.38. 4,194,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,750,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Get Everi alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $38.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,672 shares in the company, valued at $794,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares in the company, valued at $807,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $178,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Everi by 267.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,240,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Everi by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,175,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,045 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,190,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Everi by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,137,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 302,830 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Everi by 11.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,882,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 189,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.