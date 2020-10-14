Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.14

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.14 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 293916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Evertec by 40.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

