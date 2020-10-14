Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives $10.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
EVFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.
In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.31. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
