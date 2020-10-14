Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives $10.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

EVFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.31. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.