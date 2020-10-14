Exfo Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exfo in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Shares of Exfo stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $164.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exfo by 282.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Exfo by 36.4% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exfo by 15.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

