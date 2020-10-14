Exfo Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EXF)

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Exfo in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Exfo stock opened at C$3.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.23. Exfo has a 1 year low of C$2.91 and a 1 year high of C$6.50.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

