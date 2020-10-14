Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,051 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 6.2% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 454,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,306,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

