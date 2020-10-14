Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

