Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $0.99. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $1,047,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,779.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $2,173,113.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 96.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 114.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $76.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

